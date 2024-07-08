EXCLUSIVE: The Game May Lose House Over $7 Million Court Loss To Priscilla Rainey

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Priscilla Rainey is still looking to collect a $7 million judgment from The Game after winning a sexual battery lawsuit.

Priscilla Rainey pushed forward with legal maneuvers to collect a $7 million judgment from The Game, whom she sued for sexual battery. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Rainey served The Game and his manager Wack 100 in hopes of seizing the rapper’s property.

A process server sent a notice of levy, writ of execution and more to The Game and Wack 100 on Rainey’s behalf in June. Rainey targeted a house in Calabasas, California.

Both men were listed at the same address. Rainey accused The Game of transferring his home’s deed to Wack 100 to prevent her from seizing it.

AllHipHop previously reported on Rainey subpoenaing The Game’s kids’ school district for proof of residence and attendance records in her collection efforts. She already seized his publishing and label.

Rainey, a contestant on The Game’s VH1 reality show She’s Got Game, sued him in 2015. A jury awarded her roughly $7 million in 2016. The Game claimed he would never pay the debt.

“Don’t be fooled by these accusations or the dollar amount in the headlines cause I put that on my favorite aunties poodle this broad ain’t gettin s###!” he wrote on Instagram in 2016. “Every girl on that show will tell u I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her. She got kicked off the show & as a result she filed this lame lawsuit which was probably her intentions before the show was ever even started. She was begging for my attention the entire time we shot the show & was given the ultimate Major League Baseball CURVE ball so that upset her & made her lil wee wee hard so she did what all chicks like her do when life gives them no other options…. They sue you!”

An appeals court rejected The Game’s request for a new trial. Rainey sued him again over his refusal to pay the $7 million judgment. She won the second lawsuit in 2023.