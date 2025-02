Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is turning heads after teasing a new collaboration with The Game, inspired by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles.

In the early hours of Tuesday (February 25), West shared a snippet of The Game recording the track titled “TINA.” Produced by West, the song opens with a sample of Knowles’ “Spirit Tunnel” walk from “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which aired on Monday.

“I see my Destiny’s Child,” The Game raps. “DMing was stressing me out / Nervous, my stomach in knots / So I took a couple of shots.”

West then jumps in, trading bars with Game, who asks “Miss, is you tricking or not,” before the track transitions into a sample of Tina Turner’s iconic hit “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

🚨KANYE WEST

💿TINA by THE GAME

produced by Ye



This samples Beyonces Mom “Tina Knowles” spirit tunnel walk at Jennifer hudsons show pic.twitter.com/9BoWeWcqx7 — CY Chels (@SeewhyChels) February 25, 2025

Before dropping the preview, Kanye West sparked confusion with a series of cryptic posts tagging The Game and Tina Knowles, leaving fans scratching their heads.

The first post featured a banana emoji with the caption, “Tear that monkey up.”

He followed up with what appeared to be a screenshot of The Game sending a banana emoji to Tina Knowles on Instagram.

West then shared a clip featured on the song of the 71-year-old businesswoman walking through the tunnel on Hudson’s show.

“Game finna slide for the guys,” West wrote alongside the video.

The bizarre posts puzzled fans, with many questioning, “Is that Beyoncé’s mom?” Others expressed frustration, calling for the return of the “old Kanye,” urging him to “stop acting like a child” and seek help.

The Game Credits Kanye West With Motivating Him To Complete Album

Both The Game and Kanye West are actively working on their respective albums, leaving it unclear which project the track will ultimately appear on.

However, The Game—who has been frequently spotted with West since his return to L.A.—recently credited the rap mogul for reigniting his motivation to complete his album.