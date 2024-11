Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson took on YouTube personality-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Friday night (November 15). The 58-year-old champ went eight full rounds with Paul, who is more than 30 years younger.

Still, there were seemingly endless critics that had nothing but negative comments to hurl in Tyson’s direction—but The Game wasn’t one of them. Shortly after the fight ended, the “Hate It or Love It” rapper posted on social media in defense of Tyson.

“I see all these weird celebrities n!%%as saying Mike looked bad, this was sad & disgusting etc,” he wrote. “Y’all goofy. I saw a 58 year old legend go 8 rounds with a 27 year old in front of the world in a sold out football stadium n walk away with 20 million dollars, his dignity & yet another achievement he said was only for HIM. I’m proud of you champ!!!”

His caption read: “@MikeTyson you were my hero as a child & nothing has changed since then for me !!!!! Thank you for your contribution to the culture then & now.”

Mike Tyson is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. Born in June 1966, Tyson gained fame for his fierce, aggressive boxing style and incredible knockout power. He became the youngest heavyweight champion in history at age 20, when he won the WBC title in 1986.

Known by nicknames such as “Iron Mike” and “The Baddest Man on the Planet,” Tyson unified the WBA, WBC and IBF titles, dominating the division in the late ’80s. His career also had notable controversies, including the infamous 1997 match against Evander Holyfield where Tyson bit Holyfield’s ear.

After retiring from boxing in 2005, Tyson ventured into various fields, including acting, public speaking and launching a successful cannabis business. He has since become a popular public figure, known for his candidness about his life struggles and transformation.

The fight with Jake Paul is being called a “cash grab masquerading as a sporting event.” Paul won by unanimous decision, 80-72, 79-73, 79-73, which didn’t surprise viewers.

“I didn’t prove nothing to anybody, only to myself,” Tyson said after the fight. “I’m not one of those guys that looks to please the world. I’m just happy with what I can do.”

Paul showed respect to Tyson after the fight and the men shared a hugged as they exited the ring. Paul later told reporters, “He is exactly what I thought. He’s an icon. He’s a legend. I wanted to give fans a show. But I didn’t want to hurt someone who didn’t need to be hurt.”