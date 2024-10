Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The number of people paying tribute to the late DJ Clark Kent on social media is truly staggering.

Shortly after his family announced the legendary New York City DJ had died, Instagram and Twitter exploded with tributes to the bona fide sneaker head/producer. From DJ Premier and Pete Rock to Dame Dash and Grandmaster Flash, there was no shortage of condolences pouring in for DJ Clark Kent.

“DJ Clark Kent was my brother, my longtime friend, and so much more to so many people,” Doug E. Fresh wrote. “He will always be very special to me – one of the greatest DJ’s and producers IN THE WORLD!, but most of all a great person! You did well, my brother. I love you!!!!”

Loud Records founder Steve Rifkind added, “Man I just heard I remember when we first met. We always spoke mostly about music and sneakers especially when you heard I was consulting Nike. Then when I signed Wu Tang and the music convention New Music Seminar you called and said let’s throw the party of all party’s which we did. RIP my friend my condolences to you and your family going to miss you I’m here for your family.”

DJ Premier, meanwhile, made him a promise, writing, “So so so many gigs we’ve done together for the love of music in pure form for 35 years. You were always so bold and so Brooklyn. Love You Clark. We’re gonna miss you King. We will keep repping for the true DJ’s. Rest Easy. Condolences to your entire family.”

Eric B. was among the first to break the news on social media, but Clark Kent’s family soon confirmed his death with an Instagram post of their own.

“IT IS WITH DEEP SADNESS THAT WE SHARE THE PASSING OF BELOVED RODOLFO A. FRANKLIN, KNOWN TO THE WORLD AS DJ CLARK KENT,” the post read. CLARK PASSED AWAY THURSDAY EVENING SURROUNDED BY HIS WIFE KESHA DAUGHTER KABRIAH AND SON ANTONIO.

They also revealed his cause of death was colon cancer, which he fought “quietly and valiantly” for three years.

Check out some of the tributes from The Game, Chuck D, Rakim, Rapsody, Pete Nice and many many more below.

Illustration: Chuck D