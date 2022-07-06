The Game Praises Joseline’s ‘P-Valley’ Cameo: She Was Giving #MainCharacterEnergy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The West Coaster wants to see more of the self-described Puerto Rican Princess.

The Starz network’s P-Valley has become one of the most-talked-about television series of the year in certain online circles. For example, Los Angeles-based rapper The Game shared his thoughts about a recent episode of the program.

Joseline Hernandez made a cameo on Sunday’s edition of P-Valley. The former exotic dancer and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reality star apparently left an impression on The Game.

“@MsJoseline on P-Valley was giving ThEBadDesTPutaPuErToRiCANpRINCesS & needs to have a re-occurring role… how do y’all say it?? She was giving #MainCharacterEnergy #Okuuuuuurrrrtttttt. Oh, I’m daytime drunk. Mind yours,” tweeted The Game on Tuesday.

@MsJoseline on P-Valley was giving ThEBadDesTPutaPuErToRiCANpRINCesS & needs to have a re-occurring role… how do y’all say it ?? She was giving #MainCharacterEnergy #Okuuuuuurrrrtttttt



Oh’ I’m day time drunk. Mind yours. — The Game (@thegame) July 5, 2022

The main cast for P-Valley features Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, Parker Sawyers, and J. Alphonse Nicholson. Creator Katori Hall’s drama set in Chucalissa, Mississippi started its second season on June 3.

“Katori and the entire P-Valley team have done an amazing job bringing audiences a second season that has delivered record-setting viewer performance and subscription growth, and through its incredible storytelling has continued driving cultural conversation and critical acclaim,” stated Alison Hoffman, President, Domestic Networks at STARZ.

The high-profile cameos for P-Valley will continue in the near future. Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion will guest star on an upcoming episode of the TV adaptation of Katori Hall’s P#### Valley play.

FAIRY GODMUVA is in the BUILDING!!!!!! @MsJoseline giving Keyshawn the fairy dust sprinkle she needs! #PVAlley pic.twitter.com/FoWWadLRoi — Katori Hall (@KatoriHall) July 4, 2022

Lil Duval Wants A “Super Gay Advisory” For P-Valley

While viewers like The Game seem to be pleased with P-Valley this season, the show did receive some backlash for its depictions of male homosexual acts. Co-executive producer Patrik-Ian Polk addressed critics, like comedian Lil Duval, who took issue with the show’s explicit LGBTQ content.

“Yea P-Valley lost me. They need a super gay advisory on movies like they got for everything else. Cuz That’s a lot to see if u not used to it,” expressed Lil Duval after seeing the P-Valley episode that premiered on June 26.

Patrik-Ian Polk tweeted in response, “As a writer and producer of P-Valley, specifically a writer of this episode, I encourage you to step away from Chucalissa. This show is not for you. Go watch something else. Cuz the gay ain’t goin’ nowhere.”

As a writer and producer of P Valley, specifically a writer of this episode, I encourage you to step away from Chucalissa. This show is not for you. Go watch something else. Cuz the gay ain’t goin’ nowhere. #pvalley https://t.co/1Wwx1kHEdA — Patrik-Ian Polk (@PatrikIanPolk) June 29, 2022