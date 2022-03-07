The Game Repeats “Eminem Is Not Better Than Me” & Calls Him Out

The Game doubled down on his Drink Champs remarks that he’s a better rapper than Eminem, telling him “Let’s rap.”

The Game is standing by his claim that he could beat Eminem in a Verzuz, issuing Em with the challenge, “let’s rap.”

The West Coast rapper appeared on a recent episode of Drink Champs and told hosts N.O.R.E and DJ Effen that he’s a better rapper than Eminem. Furthermore, he said that he would prove it in a Verzuz battle.

“Eminem, Eminem is Eminem,” he said. “I like Eminem, he’s one of the f###### good emcees, great emcees. I used to think Eminem was better than me. He not. He not. He’s not. Ay, challenge it. It’s not drama!… Swizz [Beatz] and Timbaland know that it’s bigger than Verzuz. I’m not saying I want smoke with Eminem, I’m saying I want smoke with Eminem, him, and him, whoever.”

The Game Says “Let’s Rap”

The Game doubled down on his sentiment when promoting the episode, saying the only way to determine who’s better is to get in the studio.

“Is Eminem better than me? Nah he’s not, bro,” he declared. “I think the best way to see if he is or if I am is, s### n####, let’s rap about it. Let’s get up, let’s get in the studio, let’s rap about it.” He added, “Let’s do something, let’s put something out, let’s see, cause that’s what this s### is. Let’s rap.”

He continued, saying, “y’all n##### be having me f##### up,” and that he has the skills to best anyone, including Em.

“Eminem is not better than me. I’m better than him,” he repeated. “I said it again and I’ll keep saying it again. When it’s time to get down and it’s time to grab that mic and stand in front of that microphone in that booth, I’ma air n##### the f### out. Every time.”

According to The Game, his upcoming collaborative album with Hit-Boy, Drillmatic will silence any critics. “I can’t wait for y’all n##### to hear the album,” he said. “Cause all this s### gone stop.”

Watch The Game’s IG Live in full below.