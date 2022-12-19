The Game Responds To Criticism Over 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Party Outfit 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Game defended himself against claims he allowed his daughter to wear an inappropriate outfit to attend Diddy’s twin’s birthday party.

The Game defended his decision to allow his pre-teen daughter to wear makeup and a mini dress to attend Diddy’s twin daughters’ sweet sixteen party.

The proud father shared a snap of 12-year-old California Dream Taylor wearing her party fit on his Instagram page.

He also posted a throwback photo of his little girl alongside the caption, “Somebody please tell the LORD to help…. She was just 2 years old like a week ago…. Now my baby is 12 years old, growing up & it won’t stop 😩😩”

However, a debate kicked off in the comments section, with some criticizing The Game, claiming the outfit is “too grown” or that his child is too young to wear makeup.

“Makeup is cool but the outfit is a no for me it’s giving 18+ not 12,” read one comment that garnered over 1500 likes.

“The makeup isn’t the issue!! This outfit and pose is not appropriate for a damn 12 year old 🤦🏾‍”️” wrote another. “& don’t say mind your business!! This is social media and the post is public.”

While some stood behind The Game, suggesting the commenters “need to mind the business that pays them,” the rapper added a disclaimer confirming both he and his daughter’s mother agreed to let their child wear makeup for the special occasion.

The Game Defends His Daughter’s Outfit Choice

Nonetheless, the backlash continued after blog sites shared the photo, and the Game continued defending his decision.

“I’m gonna say this once so people who aren’t her parents get it,” the rapper wrote in The Shade Room comments. “My daughter is 12 & both of her parents are more than strict.”

The Compton native added Cali’s mother ” is an amazing parent & is very capable of raising our daughter.” He went on to say how involved he is in her life, explaining that both parents discussed her party outfit.

The Game says his daughter is a shy “straight A student,” who “dresses like a Tom boy in baggy jeans and Dr. Martin boots.”

“I am her father & her protector and she is & will always be an amazing young woman. I wish everyone happy holidays & thanks for your opinions on a child that belongs to US but we GOT THIS. 🙏🏾” The Game concluded. Check out his comment in full below.