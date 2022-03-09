The Game Says He’s “Too Real & Unapologetically Black” To Outsell Eminem

The Game suggested that the music business is “a machine designed to work for the artists who PLAY NICE in m####’s house.”

The Game recently claimed he was better than Eminem, challenging him to a Verzuz during a recent episode of Drink Champs.

“Eminem, Eminem is Eminem,” he told N.O.R.E and DJ Effen. “I like Eminem, he’s one of the f###### good emcees, great emcees. I used to think Eminem was better than me. He not. He not. He’s not. Ay, challenge it. It’s not drama!… Swizz [Beatz] and Timbaland know that it’s bigger than Verzuz. I’m not saying I want smoke with Eminem, I’m saying I want smoke with Eminem, him, and him, whoever.”

Since then, he has doubled down on his claims, calling out Eminem telling him, “Let’s rap.” Music fans chimed in with their opinions on who the better rapper is and some used Em’s sales numbers as a metric. The RIAA confirmed the Detroit native broke the record for most Gold and Platinum-certified singles on Tuesday (Mar. 8). However, The Game is standing on his claims and fired off a series of tweets in his defense.

“All this talk I see on the net saying Eminem is better than me because he sold more records is like saying McDonald’s is better than Tam’s burgers, it’s FALSE !!! They just put more money in McDonald’s & promoted the s### out the happy meal dangling toys in kids faces,” Game began.

He continued, “Translation for those of you who don’t know how major record companies do business: it’s a machine designed to work for the artists who PLAY NICE in m####’s house. I was TOO REAL, TOO UNAPOLOGETICALLY BLACK & cut the puppet strings early on in my career n decided to rebel.”

The Game Says: “I’m Back Outside”

The Game said fans are clueless to what goes on behind the closed door of the music industry, while he has remained silent, choosing not to “open this can of worms.”

He claimed, “Major labels are known for BUYING ALBUMS & paying off everyone to boost sales of the artists THEY CHOOSE to shine the light on. If you ain’t dancin’ to m####’s tune, you lose your budget & the machine is taken off your project and put to work on another artist who’s willing to SD.”

Ultimately, The Game said, “I’m back outside & this entire s### bout to get shook the f### up !!!!” Read more of his tweets below.