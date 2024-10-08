EXCLUSIVE: The Game Skips Hearing On House, Which Is One Step Closer To Being Sold

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Priscilla Rainey wants to force The Game to sell his home as she attempts to collect the roughly $7 million he owes her.

The Game missed an opportunity to explain why his Calabasas home shouldn’t be sold to satisfy a debt owed to Priscilla Rainey, who accused him of sexual battery. According to records obtained by AllHipHop, The Game didn’t attend an October 7 court date regarding the matter despite the threat of losing his house.

“The court notes that the judgment debtor failed to appear or alert the court of the non-appearance,” a minutes entry noted. “The court will issue an order to show cause re: sanctions this week.”

Rainey was a contestant on The Game’s VH1 dating show She’s Got Game. She sued The Game for sexual battery over an off-camera incident in 2015. Rainey was awarded roughly $7 million in the case but struggled to collect the money from the rapper.

“Don’t be fooled by these accusations or the dollar amount in the headlines cause I put that on my favorite aunties poodle this broad ain’t gettin s###!” The Game wrote on Instagram in 2016. “Every girl on that show will tell u I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her. She got kicked off the show & as a result she filed this lame lawsuit which was probably her intentions before the show was ever even started. She was begging for my attention the entire time we shot the show & was given the ultimate Major League Baseball CURVE ball so that upset her & made her lil wee wee hard so she did what all chicks like her do when life gives them no other options…. They sue you!”

Rainey asked a California court to force The Game to sell his home to pay off his debt. She hired a private investigator to track him down, refusing to back down from collecting her $7 million judgment. A judge scheduled a hearing for October 7, but The Game continued ignoring the case.