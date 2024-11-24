EXCLUSIVE: The Game Suffers Another Legal Blow In Sexual Assault Case

United States District Judge Mark C. Scarsi also tossed out a court date scheduled for the top of 2025.

The Game vowed he would never pay sexual assault accuser Priscilla Rainey when she won a 7.1 million judgement by default in 2016. Years later, the fight continues and the Los Angeles-bred rapper just lost another round.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, United States District Judge Mark C. Scarsi denied Game’s request to dismiss the Order for Sale of Dwelling and order the Marshal to release the levy on his Calabasas home. He also tossed out an upcoming court date that was supposed to happen at the top of January 2025.

“An order to show cause why an order for sale of a dwelling should not be made is pending,” the judge wrote. “Judgment debtor Jayceon Terrell Taylor [The Game] filed a motion to dismiss the order tho show cause. The Court deems the motion appropriate for decision without oral argument. The Court takes off calendar the hearing on the motion set for January 6, 2025.”

Rainey served The Game and manager Wack 100 in August, hoping to seize his Calabasas property.

A process server allegedly sent a notice of levy, writ of execution and more to The Game and Wack 100 on Rainey’s behalf in June. Both men were listed at the same address. Rainey accused The Game of transferring his home’s deed to Wack 100 to prevent her from seizing it. But The Game insists he was never personally served.

“No individual delivered any court papers to me on August 22, 2024 at any location,” The Game says. “No individual approached me on August 22, 2024 at any location and stated anything that would suggest to me they were attempting to serve me with court papers. I ultimately became aware of the Order to Show Cause Why Order for Sale of Dwelling Should Not Be Made from media reports about it.”

The docs The Game’s attorney filed on November 20 contested the process serve’s claims.

“According to the declarant, Robert Sedillo, Jr., he personally served Defendant at 10:17 A.M,” they read. “The absence of a unit number in the description of Defendant’s alleged service suggests Mr. Sedillo does not claim to have served Defendant at any particular unit. According to the POS Mr. Sedillo then waited around for almost half an hour (24 minutes) before going to Unit B318 and leaving ‘the documents’ with an unnamed adult. But why?

“If Mr. Sedillo had in fact personally served Defendant at 10:17 A.M., service was complete and there was nothing left to be done. Delivering the documents to someone else, not Defendant, was an idle act; it was neither personal service, service by mail, or—standing alone—any kind of substitute service. The only reason for Mr. Sedillo to make the 10:41 A.M. delivery was because he did not actually personally serve Defendant at 10:17 A.M. as he claims.”

Rainey initially sued The Game in 2015 for an alleged sexual assault that took place during the filming of his VH1 reality show, She’s Got Game. Since the jury’s decision to award Rainey the exorbitant sum, The Game has resisted paying the judgment, leading Rainey to take further legal actions to collect the money.