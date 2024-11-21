EXCLUSIVE: The Game Fights For His Mansion In Court As Priscilla Rainey Case Drags On

In new court documents filed on Wednesday (November 20) and obtained by AllHipHop, The Game is asking the court dismiss the Order for Sale of Dwelling and order the Marshal to release the levy.

The Game’s ongoing legal drama with former She Got Game contestant Priscilla Rainey appears to have no end in sight. The latest involves the “Hate It or Love It” rapper’s Los Angeles mansion, which Rainey has been trying to get her hands on for months in an effort to collect a $7.1 million judgement.

In new court documents filed on Wednesday (November 20) and obtained by AllHipHop, The Game is asking the court dismiss the Order for Sale of Dwelling and order the Marshal to release the levy. In August, Rainey served The Game and his manager, Wack 100, in hopes of seizing his Calabasas property.

A process server sent a notice of levy, writ of execution and more to The Game and Wack 100 on Rainey’s behalf in June. Both men were listed at the same address. Rainey accused The Game of transferring his home’s deed to Wack 100 to prevent her from seizing it. But The Game denies being personally served at all.

“No individual delivered any court papers to me on August 22, 2024 at any location,” The Game says. “No individual approached me on August 22, 2024 at any location and stated anything that would suggest to me they were attempting to serve me with court papers. I ultimately became aware of the Order to Show Cause Why Order for Sale of Dwelling Should Not Be Made from media reports about it.”

The docs continue to contest the claim The Game was personally served. His attorneys question the declarant’s story about serving the defendant (The Game) in detail.

“According to the declarant, Robert Sedillo, Jr., he personally served Defendant at 10:17 A.M,” they write. “The absence of a unit number in the description of Defendant’s alleged service suggests Mr. Sedillo does not claim to have served Defendant at any particular unit. According to the POS Mr. Sedillo then waited around for almost half an hour (24 minutes) before going to Unit B318 and leaving ‘the documents’ with an unnamed adult. But why?

“If Mr. Sedillo had in fact personally served Defendant at 10:17 A.M., service was complete and there was nothing left to be done. Delivering the documents to someone else, not Defendant, was an idle act; it was neither personal service, service by mail, or—standing alone—any kind of substitute service. The only reason for Mr. Sedillo to make the 10:41 A.M. delivery was because he did not actually personally serve Defendant at 10:17 A.M. as he claims.”

They continue, “Given that Defendant was not personally served, a reasonable reading of Mr. Sedillo’s POS is that he personally arrived at xxxx Canterbury Drive at 10:17 A.M. and staked it out for approximately 24 minutes before leaving the documents with someone in unit B318. This is neither personal service nor service by mail.”

Sedillo claimed he served The Game with an order regarding the proposed sale of a dwelling, a notice of a hearing for a right to a homestead exemption and other documents on August 22. But The Game is clearly denying such an event ever took place.

Rainey sued The Game for sexual battery in 2015. Rainey accused the rapper of reaching his hand inside her dress and rubbing her private parts during an off-camera date. After The Game didn’t show up for court, the judge sided with Rainey and she was given the default judgement. She’s been relentless in the pursuit of that money ever since.