The Game’s Relentless Accuser Demands His L.A. Home Despite Raging Fires

EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Rainey and her attorneys claim the L.A. rapper is using an “alter ego” he calls Cash Jones to protect his property.

Los Angeles is still in the middle of the worst natural disaster in the city’s history—but evidently Priscilla Rainey isn’t concerned about that. The former She Got Game contestant is still demanding a judge give her The Game’s Calabasas home as the Palisades and Eaton Fires continues their rampage.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop and filed on Monday (January 13), Rainey—who’s been after a $7 million default judgement from The Game for years now—she wants his house to help satisfy the outstanding debt.

Rainey and her attorneys claim The Game is using an “alter ego” he calls Cash Jones to protect his property.

“[The Game] does not get to benefit from his own fraudulent conduct,” the docs read. “A judgment in favor of a creditor, in a fraudulent conveyance action such as the one at bench, sets aside the conveyance insofar as it affects the creditor, but does not set it aside as to the grantor; as between the creditor and the grantee the conveyance is ineffective; but as between the grantor and the grantee the conveyance remains in full effect.

“The right of the creditor is to have the interest of his debtor in the property at the time of conveyance subjected to his claim.”

The docs further reveal, “As indicated by the Title Report, Calculated Risk Analytics created the lien against the Property by recording a Deed of Trust on October 3, 2019 in the amount of $2,458,400.” If Rainey is able to get her hands on the house, it would at least cover one-third of the judgment.

But, as noted in the conclusion, The Game has made it his mission not to concede to Rainey, a promise he made after she initially filed the sexual assault lawsuit in 2015.

“Taylor has gone to great extra-judicial lengths to avoid Plaintiff’s enforcement efforts on her judgment,” it reads. “These tactics of delay, misinformation1, and, paramount here, his conveyance of assets in avoidance of Plaintiff’s judgment, prevent Taylor from taking a legally viable or credible position in response to the OSC. For the foregoing reasons, Plaintiff respectfully requests that an Order for Sale pursuant to Cal. Code Civ. Proc. § 701.510 et. seq. be issued.”

The next court date is scheduled for January 27.