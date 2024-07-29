The Game’s Sexual Assault Accuser Files Docs To Force Rapper To Sell His Calabasas Home

Years after suing the rapper for an alleged sexual assault that took place on the set of VH1’s “She Got Game” and winning a default judgement of more than $7 million, she’s coming for his home—again.

Former contestant on VH1’s She Got Game Priscilla Rainey won’t let her foot off The Game’s neck. Years after suing the rapper for an alleged sexual assault that took place on set and winning a default judgement of more than $7 million, Rainey is coming for his home—again.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the balance due on the aforementioned judgment is $6,898,721.99. Rainey and her attorney, Janelle M. Dease, are asking a judge to order Game to sell his Calabasas home in order to pay part of the debt. They also want to force Game into a court hearing to present his argument as to why it shouldn’t be seized.

“I further request that the Court set a time and place for hearing and order the Judgment Debtor to show cause why an order for sale of the dwelling should not be made in accordance with this application,” Dease writes. “The records of the Los Angeles County Tax Assessor indicate that there is no current homeowner’s exemption or disabled veteran’s exemption for the dwelling.

“Record title to the dwelling is held in the names of Cash M. Jones, a married man as his sole and separate property, subject to a Final Judgment and Permanent Injunction obtained by Judgment Creditor, deeming title to be held by JTT Holdings as an alter ego of Judgment Debtor. I am informed and believe that the dwelling is not a homestead.”

Rainey and Dease have determined the property is $3,191,375.00. He added, “I am informed and believe that the fair market value of the property exceeds $3,600,000.” Even if Rainey did collect $3.6 million from the sale, that still only satisfies roughly half of Game’s debt.

The documents are dated July 24, meaning it’s been nearly nine years since Rainey has been pursuing the Game’s money. Rainey first filed her sexual assault case in August of 2015, seeking $10 million after she claimed he sexually assaulted her during what she thought was a required after-hours date while taping She Got Game.

A jury awarded her roughly $7 million in 2016 after he pulled a no-show in court. The Game claimed he would never pay the debt.

“Don’t be fooled by these accusations or the dollar amount in the headlines cause I put that on my favorite aunties poodle this broad ain’t gettin s###!” he wrote on Instagram in 2016. “Every girl on that show will tell u I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her.

“She got kicked off the show & as a result she filed this lame lawsuit which was probably her intentions before the show was ever even started. She was begging for my attention the entire time we shot the show & was given the ultimate Major League Baseball CURVE ball so that upset her & made her lil wee wee hard so she did what all chicks like her do when life gives them no other options…. They sue you!”

An appeals court rejected The Game’s request for a new trial. Rainey sued him again over his refusal to pay the $7 million judgment. She won the second lawsuit in 2023.

Rainey officially served Game the paperwork to possibly seize his home in June. She accused The Game of transferring his home’s deed to Wack 100 to prevent her from seizing it.