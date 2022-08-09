‘The Harder They Fall’ Director Jeymes Samuel To Be Presented With Lifetime Achievement Award At Delaware Film Festival

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jeymes Samuel will receive at lifetime achievement award at the first-ever Dirty Popcorn Black Film Festival in Delaware.

Jeymes Samuel will be honored at the first Dirty Popcorn Black Film Festival, an event presented by Delaware-based film company Jet Phynx.

The Harder They Fall director will receive a lifetime achievement award at the festival, which takes place at the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington on Saturday (August 13).

Jeymes Samuel will appear via a recorded message shown prior to screenings of short films. The event also features panel discussions with industry professionals.

“The mission of the festival is to provide a platform and venue to discover and celebrate filmmakers of color from Delaware and the surrounding region while also providing a means of preserving local Black filmmakers,” Jet Phynx said in a press release.

Jet Phynx’s upcoming event includes art exhibits and a live taping of the Reel Talk podcast in addition to an awards ceremony. Filmmakers can receive awards for best directing, best writing and best cinematography, among other categories.

“Our mission is to offer a space that will help creatives and executives bring their imagination to life,” Jet Phynx founder Parris Duncan said. “We understand the importance of creativity and innovation for the world and wish to aid that growth in our community”.

The Dirty Popcorn Black Film Festival kicks off at 10 a.m. local time and concludes at 4 p.m on August 13. Find out more information about the event here.