The Inspiration Of Yasiin Bey’s “My Umi Says” Passes Away

Hip-Hop sends its condolences to rapper Mos Def after the death of his mother.

Hip-Hop is mourning the loss of one of its most inspirational personalities; most people don’t even know her name. According to sources, the woman behind the hit song, “My Umi Says” has transitioned, leaving a hole in the hearts of many— in particular her son, Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def).

While the Black Star founder has not released an official statement, rumors started to float after Soulquarian member Erykah Badu made a post about Umi’s passing and quickly deleted it.

Yasiin Bey is notoriously private, often shunning the media. It is no shock that he would want to keep the death of his mother on the low. Yet, several friends made posts, most notably Erykah Badu, Jessica Care Moore and Talib Kweli.

A chorus in the song for many, Sheron Smith was an activist, a Brooklyn stakeholder, an author, and a podcaster. Her show was called “Umi Says.” In a 2007 interview with AllHipHop, she said she wanted more for the Hip-Hop generation. “I love Hip-Hop, I am Hip-Hop, I introduced my children to Hip-Hop, I just want rappers to understand that they are a reflection of how we feel about ourselves,” she said.

Check out one of her last interviews where she discusses the book “Black Was the Ink” with Michelle Coles and builds on Malcolm X’s becoming a man.

The post is from December 2022, many commented on her passing, including Coles, who said, “Umi, you are such a beautiful spirit and an inspiration to mothers everywhere. My deepest condolences go out to your family.”

Because the Smith family has not released a statement, the cause of death is only speculated with some whispering she succumbed to complications caused by cancer.

The AllHipHop.com extends its deepest condolences to Yasiin Bey and his family during this time of bereavement.

#RIPQueen