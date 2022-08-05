The Kid LAROI Kicks Off Sold-Out “End Of The World Tour”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Stay” hitmaker is also up for multiple VMAs this year.

This week, Australian musician The Kid LAROI began the North American leg of his first-ever global headlining tour.

LAROI started his “End Of The World Tour” with two sold-out shows in Minneapolis and Milwaukee. The journey will include back-to-back nights at New York City’s famous Hammerstein Ballroom next week.

Previously, The Kid LAROI headlined arenas in his home country of Australia. The teenager reportedly sold more than 86,000 tickets in Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

LAROI’s globetrotting has included performances at London’s Wireless Festival, Montreal’s Osheaga Festival, and Chicago’s Lollapalooza. He has upcoming performances in Singapore and Japan as well.

The Kid LAROI first began gaining notoriety thanks to his association with the late rapper Juice WRLD. The New South Wales native also had a business relationship with Lil Bibby’s Grade A Productions company.

Songs such as “Let Her Go,” “Tell Me Why” and “So Done” earned Gold plaques from the RIAA. “Without You” became LAROI’s first Top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States.

The Justin Bieber-assisted “Stay” became The Kid LAROI’s biggest hit to date. The F*ck Love 3: Over You single spent seven weeks at #1 on the Hot 100. That collab remained in the Billboard rankings for 55 weeks.

The recording artist born Charlton Howard has earned two Grammy nominations from The Recording Academy, including Best New Artist. “Stay” is up for three awards at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The Kid LAROI has the chance to win Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Visual Effects.