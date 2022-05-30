The Kid LAROI Says Scammers Are Targeting His Fortune

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Kid Laroi sat down for a conversation where he discussed the unwanted side effects of fame and fortune. Read more!

The past two years have been groundbreaking for the career of rap star, The Kid LAROI.

The Australian rapper’s release F**k Love hit the top of the charts in August of 2021, while the song “Stay” with Justin Bieber also shot to the top.

The rapper, who recently partnered with McDonald’s, is back In his home country of Australia on his “End Of The World Tour.”

Like many artists, The Kid LAROI is dealing with the fallout of his newfound fame and wealth.

During an interview on “The Fitzy and Wippa Show,” The Kid LAROI revealed being famous has brought all kinds of people out of the woodwork.

“I’ve had all types of f**kers come out the woodwork,l. You don’t speak to these people for years and all of sudden it’s like, “I’ve always believed in you,” and it’s like, “No, you didn’t,”‘ he told local radio Fitzy and Wippa during an interview The Daily Mail reports.

The Kid LAROI, who was mentored by late rapper Juice Wrld, revealed people have also been begging him for money.

Thankfully, the 18-year-old seems to have his head on straight and appears to be handling his money wisely.

“I’ve had people come out who I have known for three weeks [saying], “Bro, you just gonna leave me?” And I’m like, “I don’t have to give you anything. I don’t even know you like that.'”

Last week, the rapper was hit with a multi-million dollar lawsuit by his ex-managers, who claim they were cheated out of their portion of the prophets from The Kid LAROI’s uber-successful career.

The rapper recently struck a deal with power manager Scooter Braun, who has handled the careers of artists like Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and others.

The Kid LAROI is currently on the Australian leg of his “End Of The World Tour,” which has already sold-out.