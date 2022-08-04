The Kid Mero Reveals Split With Desus Was In The Works For A Year

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The New Yorker says the move was an agreed-upon strategy.

Back in July, speculation about Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez parting ways began circulating online.

Many followers of the comedy duo could not believe the Bronx natives would actually break up. Then the verified Twitter account for the Desus & Mero show confirmed the separation.

“Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. #DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It’s been a good run, fam.”

Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. #DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It's been a good run, fam. — DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) July 18, 2022

Longtime fans of Desus & Mero began questioning why the popular podcasters decided to go their separate ways now. The Kid Mero recently made an appearance on the Basic! podcast. He talked about the partnership concluding last month.

“Desus and I had discussed pursuing separate interests over a year prior to the show coming to an end and that conversation solidified us in signing overall agreements that recognized our intent to operate independent of one another,” said The Kid Mero.

Additionally, the Dominican-American media personality told Basic! hosts Doug Herzog and Jen Chaney, “As far back as June of last year, we were both pitching or looking to join existing projects as individuals.” Mero also said the move was a “strategy” that both men agreed on.

The Desus & Mero television show first debuted on the Viceland channel in 2016. The late-night talk show moved to the Showtime premium cable network in 2019 where it ran for four seasons. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero also hosted the Bodega Boys podcast.