The Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother Vows To Slap Diddy Over Abuse & Other Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Voletta Wallace, the mother of The Notorious B.I.G., reacted to the disturbing allegations against her late son’s collaborator Diddy.

The Notorious B.I.G.’s mother Voletta Wallace condemned Diddy in response to multiple allegations of abuse and sexual assault against the Hip-Hop mogul. Wallace revealed her desire to slap the Bad Boy Records founder, whose real name is Sean Combs, in a conversation with Rolling Stone.

“I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him — and you can quote me on that,” Wallace said. “Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

Earlier this week, Rolling Stone published a damning report exposing decades of alleged abuse at the hands of Diddy. The article traced Diddy’s violence back to his days at Howard University in the late ‘80s.

The story also explored how he exploited The Notorious B.I.G.’s death. Biggie was supposedly on the verge of leaving Bad Boy Records before the rapper was murdered in 1997.

Rolling Stone’s report emerged less than two weeks after CNN released surveillance footage of Diddy brutally assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. The video corroborated allegations in Cassie’s since-settled lawsuit against Diddy.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” Wallace said. “I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the Cassie assault video]. I pray that he apologizes to her.”

Wallace added, “He needs to apologize to his mother. I hope to God he sits her down and spills his guts and apologize to her.”

Multiple women have sued Diddy for sexual assault, among other allegations, since November 2023. The two latest lawsuits were filed in May.

Producer Lil Rod sued Diddy in February. Lil Rod accused Diddy of leading a “widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking.”

Diddy is the subject of a federal investigation. Homeland Security raided his homes in March. The feds are reportedly preparing to bring his accusers before a grand jury to seek an indictment.