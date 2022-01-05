The Weeknd Announces ‘Dawn FM’ Amazon Music Livestream Experience

The Weeknd has revealed an exclusive playback of his brand new album ‘Dawn FM’ on Amazon Music’s a day ahead of its scheduled release.

The Weeknd has announced a special live stream as part of the rollout for his new album. “Dawn FM.”

After teasing the project for months, the “Blinding Lights” hitmaker finally revealed that the project would be coming to streaming platforms on January 7. Now, the Weeknd shared news of an exclusive Amazon Music live stream experience, “103.5 Dawn FM.”

Fans of The Weeknd can head over to Twitch or Amazon Music app from 9 pm PST on January 6. Alongside the album, exclusive merch for the event — including a limited-edition hoodie, t-shirt, and sweatshirt — will also be available via Amazon and in the Amazon Music app. The merch is available to purchase for 48 hours starting at 5 pm PST on January 6.

The Weekend declared, “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time.”

The flyer teases the show will be broadcast live from “somewhere in Los Angeles,” but few other details are known about the event. The Weeknd confirmed on Twitter, “tracklist and sneak peeks tomorrow at… well, you already know when.”

The project has several features, including Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, and Abel’s friend and neighbor, Jim Carrey. The two bonded over their shared astronomy hobby after discovering they lived two buildings apart.

Carrey has already heard the album and is a fan. “I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweekndlast night,” he tweeted. “It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony. ;^•.”

In response, The Weeknd thanked the actor for his involvement in the project. He called it “kismit” and said it was a “full circle” moment.