The Weeknd Recruits Jim Carrey For ‘Dawn FM’ Album

The Weeknd announced Jim Carrey as one of the guests on the upcoming album ‘Dawn FM,’ which is scheduled to drop on January 7.

The Weeknd has enlisted the help of an unexpected guest for his next album.

Actor Jim Carrey has confirmed his involvement in the Grammy-winning singer’s upcoming album Dawn FM. Carrey’s name appeared in a video teaser released by The Weeknd on Monday (January 3).

“I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night,” Carrey wrote via Twitter. “It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony.”

The Weeknd working with Carrey might not make sense on paper, but the two happen to be neighbors. Last year, the Republic Records artist told GQ how they met.

“He lived literally like two buildings down from me,” The Weeknd said. “He had a telescope, and I had a telescope. He was like, “Where do you live? What floor do you live on?” I was like, Blah, blah, blah. And we looked out the windows on our telescopes and we could see each other.

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM is scheduled to drop on Friday (January 7). The album will also feature Quincy Jones, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never.

Watch The Weeknd’s teaser for Dawn FM below.