The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” Is Vevo’s Most Watched Video Of 2021

Vevo announced The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” as the platform’s most-watched video of 2021 on Monday. The music video was No. 1 globally and in the United States.

“Save Your Tears” racked up 615 million views globally with 102.9 million of those views coming from the U.S. The Weeknd claimed the No. 1 spot by a significant margin as Karol G and Mariah Angeliq’s “EL MAKINON” was No. 2 with 556 million views.

“Every year, we really look forward to publishing our Most Viewed Videos of 2021,” Vevo’s SVP of Content, Programming and Marketing JP Evangelista said in a press release. “As the global music video destination for artists of all genres and career stages, it’s really exciting to see which videos resonated at scale and made an impact this year with our audience.”

Evangelista added, “The Weeknd has had a standout year, topping our Global and U.S. charts with ‘Save Your Tears.’ The must-watch video is a perfect example of Abel’s creativity as he pushes boundaries and made something truly groundbreaking for his fans.”

The Weeknd’s latest accomplishment was announced a week after Vevo declared Lil Baby the most-watched artist in the U.S. for a second straight year. Lil Baby didn’t have any videos in the global Top 10, but his “On Me” video was No. 2 in the U.S. with 94 million views.

View Vevo’s Top 10 videos of 2021 – globally and in the U.S. – below.