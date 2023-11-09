The Weeknd Postpones ANZ Shows For “Unforeseen Circumstances”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fans down under are going to have to wait a little while longer to see singer The Weeknd. Read more.

The Weeknd has postponed the Australia and New Zealand leg of his tour.

Two weeks before the ANZ shows of his ‘After Hours Til Dawn Tour” were scheduled to begin – the last dates on the tour – concertgoers received an email announcing its postponement.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we must reschedule the Australia/New Zealand tour. New dates will be announced next year and current tickets will be valid for the new shows,” the email read. “Refunds will be available for those unable to attend the new dates. Deeply disappointed but can’t wait to be there with you!”

Live Nation Australia & New Zealand also posted: “We understand fans will be disappointed, and Live Nation is focused on working with The Weeknd to secure a new tour schedule. We will make a further announcement as soon as possible.”

The Weeknd was set for an 11-date trek across Australia and New Zealand, including two shows in Brisbane, three in Sydney, four in Melbourne, and two in Auckland.

The Weeknd kicked off his current tour in July 2022 and recently completed the Latin America run of dates.