The Weeknd Collects Back-To-Back Wins For World’s Biggest Single

The Weeknd becomes the first artist with consecutive wins with “Save Your Tears,” the best-selling single of 2021 across all digital formats.

The Weeknd has won the Global Digital Single Award for the second time in a row, making him the first artist to ever do so. He topped the 2021 list with “Save Your Tears” after “Blinding Lights” won in 2020.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry presented The Weeknd with the award. “Save Your Tears” was the best-selling single of 2021 across all digital formats — including paid subscription streaming, ad-supported platforms, and single-track downloads and streams.

Taken from The Weeknd’s fourth studio album After Hours, “Save Your Tears” topped the charts in many countries across the globe. The song received a push when the remix, featuring Ariana Grande reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May 2021. Watch the video for “Save Your Tears” below.

Frances Moore, Chief Executive of IFPI, said: “It has been another brilliant year for The Weeknd and Save Your Tears has unquestionably been one of the world’s most loved songs. We’d like to send huge congratulations to The Weeknd and all of his team on winning our Global Digital Single of The Year Award for the second year in a row – an incredible achievement.”

Last week, The Weeknd brought a live performance of his latest album, The Dawn FM Experience to Amazon Video. Abel performed songs from the project as the older version of himself featured in the Dawn FM album art.

I’ll always be less than zero … pic.twitter.com/mxI8SkL0Rr — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 1, 2022

“I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done,” The Weeknd said ahead of the concert. “Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM — a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater and performance art collide for a night out at the club.”

The Weeknd – Save Your Tears