The Weeknd To Drop Immersive Music Special On Amazon Prime Video

The Weeknd is releasing an immersive music special called ‘The Dawn FM Experience’ exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The Weeknd has teamed up with Amazon Prime Video for a special presentation of his Dawn FM album.

Amazon and The Weeknd announced an immersive music special called The Dawn FM Experience on Monday (February 21). The Prime Video exclusive is scheduled to premiere on Saturday (February 26).

“I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done,” The Weeknd said in a press release. “Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM — a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater and performance art collide for a night out at the club.”

Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke added, “Dawn FM is a masterful display of The Weeknd’s artistic vision and creative genius. We are so proud to work with Abel and XO Records to collaborate across Amazon and share this stunning, brilliant and immersive visual experience with our global customers. With The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, Prime Video and Amazon Music continue to be destinations where artists can present their most ambitious projects without limits or bounds.”

An eight-track EP featuring live performances from The Dawn FM Experience will be available to stream on Amazon Music.

The Weeknd is also releasing a merch capsule on the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop. The limited-edition collection goes on sale at 3 p.m. EST on Friday (February 25).

Watch a trailer for The Weeknd’s Dawn FM Experience below.