The Weeknd “Devastated” After Cutting Show Early Due To Losing Voice 

The Weeknd told stunned fans he could not continue after performing just a few songs at the sold-out concert in LA.

The Weeknd is feeling the effects of a grueling tour schedule while on his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour.”

The “Save your Tears” hitmaker was forced to abruptly end his performance in Los Angeles on Saturday night (Aug. 3), cutting short his sold-out show just three songs into his set. The Weeknd explained to fans that he lost his voice while on stage at the concert at Sofi Stadium.

“This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show,” Abel told the stunned audience. “But I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now.”

He continued, “I’m going to make sure everyone is good, you’ll get your money back. But I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.” The Weeknd explained that he wanted to give fans in attendance a personal apology rather than putting out a statement on social media.

The Weeknd promised to make it up to the audience and vowed to return as soon as possible.

.@TheWeeknd just lost his voice in the middle of a sold out show at SoFi Stadium. Came out and apologized and announced everyone would get their money back and left. pic.twitter.com/En7v16RbwV — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) September 4, 2022

Later, The Weeknd shared a statement on Twitter clarifying the situation. “My voice went out during the first song,” Abel explained. “Felt it go and my heart dropped.

“My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

While The Weeknd is yet to announce plans for upcoming tour dates, Ticketmaster shows that several of his performances are canceled. More than a dozen stops on the European leg of his tour are listed as canceled.