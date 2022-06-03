The Weeknd Inks Deal For First-Ever “Crypto-Powered” World Tour

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Weeknd partnered with Binance for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which is scheduled to begin in Toronto in July.

The Weeknd agreed to a crypto partnership for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, teamed with The Weeknd to sponsor the first “crypto-powered” world tour. The hitmaking singer’s oft-delayed tour will integrate Web 3.0 technology when it begins in July.

“We are excited to be an exclusive crypto partner of The Weeknd’s tour, giving fans and people the ability to interact with crypto in a new avenue,” Binance co-founder Yi He said in a press release. “Crypto is community-centric and we believe this partnership embodies that, including empowering local artists and giving back, through a mainstream platform.”

The Weeknd’s deal with Binance includes an exclusive NFT collection and tour merchandise. Virtual ticket stubs will provide concertgoers with access to commemorative NFTs.

“Binance is all about the community, about people, about inclusion,” The Weeknd said. “I was impressed by their focus on users and innovative edge. It made perfect sense to work together and I can’t wait for fans to experience crypto within a creative avenue while supporting a good cause. There are so many possibilities with crypto and I think this is just the beginning.”

The Weeknd’s long-awaited tour kicks off in Toronto on July 8. The U.S. and Canada shows will conclude in Los Angeles on September 3.