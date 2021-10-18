The Weeknd Postpones World Tour Again, Delays It To Summer 2022

The Weeknd’s world tour has been postponed for a third time as the diamond-selling singer intends to move shows from arenas to stadiums.

The Weeknd fans will have to wait a little longer to see him tour again.

Just a few months before the After Hours World Tour was scheduled to begin, The Weeknd postponed the events until summer 2022. He announced the delay via social media, revealing new plans to move the shows from arenas to stadiums.

“The tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022,” he wrote on Instagram. “Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums.”

He added, “Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale. New dates forthcoming.”

The Weeknd’s tour was supposed to kick off in 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was rescheduled for June 2021 but got delayed a second time in February 2021.

After getting pushed back twice, The Weeknd’s tour was set to start in January 2022. His first show was scheduled to take place in Vancouver, British Columbia on January 14.

The Weeknd’s third postponement of the tour has come with some changes in its scope. It has been renamed the After Hours Til Dawn Tour and expanded to more locations.

North America and Europe were the only continents booked for the original iteration of the tour. The Weeknd now intends to perform in South America, Africa, Australia, the Middle East and Australia too.