The Weeknd, H.E.R., Wizkid & More Win 2021 Apple Music Awards

Apple had announced the winners of the third annual Apple Music Awards. Each November, the streaming service recognizes the best artists of that year and their influence on global culture.

“The past 12 months have proved to be a remarkable year for music, and we’re thrilled to honor the artists that are shaping culture and connecting with fans around the world on Apple Music,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music and Beats.

Schusser continued, “This year we’re also recognizing more regional artists, showing the world the impact of extraordinary talented musicians who are making waves globally.”

The Weeknd won Global Artist Of The Year. The R&B/Pop sensation stated, “I’m so grateful for this huge honor and want to thank Apple for all its support, not only for my work but also for great music by newer artists, where it matters so much for creators to be found and supported.”

Apple Music named H.E.R. as the Songwriter Of The Year. Wizkid took home Artist Of The Year (Africa). Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo pulled off a victory trifecta. She won Breakthrough Artist Of The Year, Album Of The Year (Sour), and Song Of The Year (“Drivers License”).

“I am very honored and blessed to receive this recognition,” said H.E.R. “As a young Black and Filipino artist, and a woman who is on the stage giving my all, there’s no doubt that representation is important. Thank you so much, Apple Music.”

Nigeria’s Wizkid commented, “Thank you to Apple Music for this award. It’s a blessing to get to do what I do, and I’m proud to be representing for Africa.”

2021 Apple Music Award Winners H.E.R. & Wizkid

Apple Music Adds New Regional Awards For 2021

Additionally, the Apple Music Awards introduced new Regional Artist Of The Year categories in 2021. The Regional awards honor acts that made the greatest impact culturally and on the charts in their respective countries and regions.

Other 2021 Apple Music Award winners included Aya Nakamura for Artist Of The Year (France), RIN for Artist Of The Year (Germany), Official HIGE DANdism for Artist Of The Year (Japan), and Scriptonite for Artist Of The Year (Russia).

The Apple Music Awards celebration begins December 7 with interviews and additional original content. Last year saw Hip Hop stars Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Roddy Ricch take home the top prizes from Apple Music.