The Weeknd Vows To Kill The Weeknd & Be Reborn

The Weeknd hinted that he’s working on final album. Read more!

The Weeknd has hinted he’s “ready to close” a chapter in his music career.

In an interview for W magazine, the singer-songwriter – real name Abel Tesfaye – revealed that he is evaluating some of his choices.

“I’m going through a cathartic path right now,” he shared. “It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close The Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

The Weeknd, who dropped his fifth studio album Dawn FM in January 2022, didn’t divulge any further details about his plans to “kill” his persona.

“The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say,” the 33-year-old declared.

Yet, the Canadian star indicated that he enjoyed trying his hand at acting in the upcoming HBO show “The Idol,” which he co-created alongside Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson.

“Film and TV is a new creative muscle for me,” he continued, before seemingly referring to some reported production delays. “I don’t release my music until I think it is great. Why would this be any different?”

“The Idol” is set to begin airing on June 4.