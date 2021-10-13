‘The Wendy Williams Show’ To Return With Guest Hosts

The status of The Wendy Williams Show continues to change. A new season of the syndicated daytime talk show will be back on October 18, but Wendy Williams will not be back in the Purple Chair on Monday.
Wendy Williams is presently dealing with health concerns. She was reportedly hospitalized in New York for a psychiatric evaluation in September.
As a result of Wendy’s personal issues, her show was pushed back from its original September 20 premiere date to October 4. The program was then delayed another two weeks.
Guests hosts will lead The Wendy Williams Show upon its return on October 18. Previously, celebrities such as Nick Cannon, Jerry O’Connell, Keke Palmer, and Sherri Shepherd filled in for an absent Wendy Williams.
The verified Wendy Show Instagram page posted:
The Wendy Williams Show will start airing originals on Monday, October 18, with an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels to be announced shortly.
Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.
Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair.
We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers.@wendyshow Instagram