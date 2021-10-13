‘The Wendy Williams Show’ To Return With Guest Hosts

The status of The Wendy Williams Show continues to change. A new season of the syndicated daytime talk show will be back on October 18, but Wendy Williams will not be back in the Purple Chair on Monday.

Wendy Williams is presently dealing with health concerns. She was reportedly hospitalized in New York for a psychiatric evaluation in September.

As a result of Wendy’s personal issues, her show was pushed back from its original September 20 premiere date to October 4. The program was then delayed another two weeks.

Guests hosts will lead The Wendy Williams Show upon its return on October 18. Previously, celebrities such as Nick Cannon, Jerry O’Connell, Keke Palmer, and Sherri Shepherd filled in for an absent Wendy Williams.

The verified Wendy Show Instagram page posted: