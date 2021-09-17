Wendy Williams Reportedly Hospitalized For Psychiatric Evaluation

The premiere of her show’s new season has been pushed back.

The Queen of Celebrity Gossip appears to be dealing with a serious mental health situation. Wendy Williams was voluntarily admitted to a New York City hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, according to reports.

A new TMZ article claims the 57-year-old talk show host was hospitalized a day before it was announced the debut of the new season of The Wendy Williams Show was being delayed. The program was scheduled to return on September 20 before being pushed back to October 4.

Wendy Williams reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 as well. Apparently, she was fully vaccinated but still contracted a “breakthrough” case of coronavirus. The daytime television veteran is said to be asymptomatic.

“To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production fully abides by SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th,” read a statement from the show’s producers.