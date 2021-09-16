Wendy Williams Won’t Be Showing New Episodes After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Wendy Williams has some devastating news.

According to CNN, the gossip maven has tested positive for COVID-19. And because hers is a breakthrough case, she won’t be showing new episodes of her eponymous show.

“To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production fully abides by SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th,” read a statement issued by Williams’ production company. “In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

The outlet confirms that Williams’ positive COVID-19 test is a “breakthrough” case, which is what happens when someone who is fully vaccinated gets a positive diagnosis.

As we previously told you, Williams cancelled all her promotional appearances for the show, but didn’t specify why she’d canceled. Now, however, speculation has arisen about her COVID-19 diagnosis prior to this announcement.

“She went on to say that she’d be “back in her purple chair” on Monday, September 20, to begin filming the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show,” AllHipHop.com previously reported.

In the past, there was some speculation about whether Williams had relapsed with her drug addiction, or whether she was experiencing the after-effects of her Graves disease. Now, however, we know it’s something completely different.

We hope Wendy Williams gets well soon.