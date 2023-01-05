Theophilus London Found ‘Safe and Well,’ After Being Missing For Months, Cousin Reveals 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Theophilus London has been found after he was reported missing in December when his family revealed he had not been seen since July 2022.

More than a week after he was reported missing, Theophilus London has been found “safe and well” after his family filed a missing person’s report, according to his cousin.

In the report filed on Dec. 28, his family claimed the rapper had not been seen since July. However, his cousin, Mikhail Noel, shared an update on Instagram announcing that he has finally been located.

“We have found Theo. He is safe and well,” the post reads. “At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”

Noel thanked those that had helped find his cousin and shared his gratitude for all those that rallied around.

“Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin,” he continued in the caption. “It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all. ❤️❤️🙏🏾”

Frequent Theophilus London collaborator, and producer Machine Drum, also shared an update on Twitter confirming the news. “He’s been found and is safe with family,” he penned before adding, “His family would appreciate prayers and privacy at this moment. Thanks for all the love.”

At the time, Theophilus London was reported missing, his family said they had not seen him for months.

“Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts,” a rep for the label Secretly Group said in a statement. “The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles.”

His father, Lary Moses London, added, “Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are, send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”