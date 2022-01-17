The artists notes that the pushing went viral, but not his apology.

There is a reason why Big Daddy Kane is an icon. He can admit when he is wrong.

The “RAW” rapper apologized on social media for pushing an American Sign Language interpreter back from the stage at a recent performer. He didn’t realize that the person was aiding his deaf fans by translating his rapid speed rhyme flow with their fingers during his Friday, Jan.14 show.

He took to Instagram to express how regretful he was about the misunderstanding.

“So I know a lot of people out there saw this,” he captioned as he showed a video of his pushing Billy Sanders aka #ASLBae back during his performance that went viral.

“But see what y’all didn’t see was this,” he shared next, showing the two shaking hands and him saying “they didn’t tell me what was going on” and saying to the crowd, “understand and understood, I want everybody to enjoy it, you feel me?”

The 53-year-old Juice Crew member then explained, “I’ve done a lot of crazy stuff in my life. But I would never try to disrespect an interpreter that’s doing sign language for the deaf community onstage. No one told me what was going on. No one told my manager that there was going to be an interpreter. We were clueless, so when I came on stage and saw someone just mouthing the lyrics, I was trying to get them off the stage.”

“But no one showed the clip of me apologizing to the brother and allowing him to stay on stage and finish the show,” he continued. “No one showed the clip of me apologizing to the crowd. Because as I said in the clip, I want everyone to enjoy the show, and that means even those who can’t hear it.”

“Anyway though, much respect to the deaf community. I would never disrespect y’all, and once again, much love to that interpreter,” the pioneering rapper said. “Again, I apologize, my brother.”

Kane is a real one.