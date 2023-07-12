Third Murder Suspect in Jam Master Jay’s Death Seeks Separate Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A lawyer for a man charged with killing Jam Master Jay believes the best outcome for his client will be if he goes to trial by himself.

It has been over 20 years since Jam Master Jay was murdered, and the case has still not gone to trial.

Partially because the hood doesn’t talk, and only recently have there been any real suspects indicted for his death.

As AllHipHop.com has reported, Ronald “Tinard” Washington and Karl Jordan Jr were the first men to people charged with the Oct. 30, 2002, death of the Queens DJ and founding member of the historic group Run-DMC.

Those men, arrested in 2020, are currently scheduled to go on trial in January 2024.

According to prosecutors, Washington and Jordan allegedly took the life of JMJ as a retaliatory act after being excluded from a significant 10-kilo cocaine transaction.

In May, investigators identified another person, Jay Bryant, 49, as one of the killers.

According to federal prosecutors, Bryant was seen entering the deejay-turned-music-executive’s studio, and his DNA was found on a piece of clothing left at the scene.

He also allegedly admitted to shooting JMJ, which is contrary to what the feds believe actually happened. In their scenario of the formerly cold case, Jordan was the one that shot the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer in the head at close range.

Bryant’s lawyer says that the confusion is too much, and he believes the best outcome for his client will be if he goes to trial by himself and not be tried with the other men.

“Both of the other defendants will be pointing at us. They may be pointing at each other,” said Cesar de Castro, Bryant’s lawyer, according to the Daily News.

Even though his client said he shot JMJ, he maintains he is not the killer. He believes Washington and Jordan will say was the triggerman.