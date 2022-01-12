Third Suspect Charged In Young Dolph Murder Case

A third man was arrested in connection to the murder of Young Dolph after allegedly aiding one of the suspects in the case.

Shundale Barnett, 27, was arrested for allegedly helping Justin Johnson, 23, evade the law.

Barnett was in the vehicle with Johnson when U.S. Marshals captured the Young Dolph murder suspect on Tuesday (January 11).

“Shundale Barnett is a person who we believe was providing assistance to Justin since we’ve been looking for him,” U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said at a press conference on Wednesday (January 12).

Barnett has been charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. He is in custody at the Clay County Jail in Indiana but will be extradited to Shelby County, Tennessee for his role in the Young Dolph case.

Johnson was apprehended following a nationwide manhunt that saw U.S. Marshals searching multiple cities. Investigators checked in Indianapolis, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta and Hampton, Virginia.

According to the U.S. Marshals, authorities received more than 500 tips in the Young Dolph investigation. Last week, a warrant was issued for Johnson’s arrest.

Johnson and Cornelius Smith, 32, were indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Young Dolph on Tuesday. Smith was already in custody after being arrested in Southaven, Mississippi on December 9, 2021.

Smith was apprehended on an auto-theft warrant involving a white Mercedes-Benz, which was used as the getaway car in the murder. The vehicle was stolen from a woman who got carjacked at a gas station in Memphis a week before the fatal shooting of Young Dolph.