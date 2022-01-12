Young Dolph Murder Suspects Have Been Captured

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, the two suspects accused of murdering Young Dolph, are officially in custody.

Justin Johnson, 23, and Cornelius Smith, 32, have been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Young Dolph. Johnson was previously identified as one of the suspects, but Smith’s name wasn’t publicly revealed until Tuesday (January 11).

According to multiple reports, U.S. Marshals captured Johnson in Indiana on Tuesday. Last week, a first-degree murder warrant was issued for Johnson.

The Young Dolph murder suspect also had an outstanding warrant for a violation of his federal supervised release. U.S. Marshals Service, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to Johnson’s capture.

Johnson, who raps under the name Straight Dropp, claimed he would surrender to authorities on Monday but never did. Instead, he released a music video for a song titled “Track Hawk.”

Smith was arrested on an auto-theft warrant in Southaven, Mississippi on December 9, 2021. He allegedly stole the white Mercedes Benz vehicle used in the Young Dolph shooting.

On Tuesday, Smith was extradited to the Shelby County Jail in Memphis, Tennessee. He’d been in custody at the DeSoto County Jail in Mississippi since his arrest.

Smith is being held without bond. A grand jury indicted him for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and theft of property over $10,000.