Young Dolph Murder Suspect Drops Music Video While Still On The Run

Justin Johnson, the man accused of murdering Young Dolph, released a music video on the day he claimed he’d surrender to authorities.

The man who allegedly killed Young Dolph is still on the run from the police – and promoting music while doing so.

Justin Johnson, who raps under the name Straight Dropp, released a music video for a song called “Track Hawk” on Monday (January 10). The 23-year-old rapper is wanted for murder but claimed he would surrender to authorities on Monday.

“Turning Myself in Monday @ 201 I’m Innocent I’ll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink,” the Young Dolph murder suspect wrote on Instagram.

#YoungDolph murder suspect Justin Johnson posted on social media he’s turning himself in today.



MPD issued a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday.



Johnson, who’s also known by his rapper name Straight Drop, has allegedly been on the run since November. @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/i3oA8RsL96 — Caitlin McCarthy (@news_caitlin) January 10, 2022

According to FOX 13 in Memphis, Johnson remains a fugitive. A lawyer who’s expected to represent Young Dolph’s alleged killer said he was unaware of any plans for Johnson to turn himself into police.

Last week, a first-degree murder warrant was issued for Johnson. The U.S. Marshals Service, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to his capture.

Johnson also has an outstanding warrant for a violation of his federal supervised release. He was previously behind bars for a weapons offense.

Young Dolph was shot and killed at a local bakery in Memphis on November 17, 2021. Two masked gunmen were seen in a surveillance video from the scene, but a second suspect hasn’t been identified.