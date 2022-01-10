Young Dolph Murder Suspect Drops Music Video While Still On The Run

The man who allegedly killed Young Dolph is still on the run from the police – and promoting music while doing so.
Justin Johnson, who raps under the name Straight Dropp, released a music video for a song called “Track Hawk” on Monday (January 10). The 23-year-old rapper is wanted for murder but claimed he would surrender to authorities on Monday.
“Turning Myself in Monday @ 201 I’m Innocent I’ll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink,” the Young Dolph murder suspect wrote on Instagram.
According to FOX 13 in Memphis, Johnson remains a fugitive. A lawyer who’s expected to represent Young Dolph’s alleged killer said he was unaware of any plans for Johnson to turn himself into police.
Last week, a first-degree murder warrant was issued for Johnson. The U.S. Marshals Service, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to his capture.
Johnson also has an outstanding warrant for a violation of his federal supervised release. He was previously behind bars for a weapons offense.
Young Dolph was shot and killed at a local bakery in Memphis on November 17, 2021. Two masked gunmen were seen in a surveillance video from the scene, but a second suspect hasn’t been identified.