Thundercat Comments On Making His Acting Debut In Disney+’s ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’

The Disney+ streaming service premiered the new Star War series The Book Of Boba Fett on December 29. Award-winning musician Thundercat (born Stephen Lee Bruner) shows up in the “Chapter 4 – The Gathering Storm” episode.

Thundercat plays a body-modification artist known as The Modifier. The Golden Age of Apocalypse album creator’s The Book Of Boba Fett role is his on-screen acting debut. He previously voiced Grune The Destroyer for Cartoon Network’s animated ThunderCats Roar.

“Thank you, [executive producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez] and the family at Disney and Star Wars for giving me a chance, I have loved Star Wars my whole life,” says Thundercat. “I am happy to be part of its legacy.”

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison as the title character. Ming-Na Wen and Pedro Pascal are part of the cast as well. The Mandalorian spin-off is set to run for seven episodes on Disney+.

In 2021, Thundercat celebrated the 10th anniversary of The Golden Age of Apocalypse with a “super-deluxe gold holographic vinyl edition” for Record Store Day. He recently finished headlining a North American tour with more dates scheduled for Europe in the coming months.

Thundercat’s 2011 debut studio LP, The Golden Age of Apocalypse, was followed by 2013’s Apocalypse, 2017’s Drunk, and 2020’s It Is What It Is. That latter project earned Thundercat a Grammy Award last year for Best Progressive R&B Album.

The Los Angeles-based singer/instrumentalist is also one of the credited contributors to Kendrick Lamar’s critically-acclaimed 2015 album To Pimp a Butterfly. Lamar, Thundercat, Bilal, and Anna Wise’s TPAB track “These Walls” won the Best Rap/Sung Performance Grammy in 2016.