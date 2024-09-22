AllHipHop

EXCLUSIVE: Tiny Harris Discusss O.M.G Doll Battle As Case Heads To Jury

Tiny and T.I.
A jury in Los Angeles is deliberating in a high-stakes clash between T.I. and Tiny Harris and MGA Entertainment over the alleged inappropriate use of OMG Girlz’s likenesses.

In a dramatic face-off unfolding from years of legal skirmishes, a jury in Los Angeles now ponders the fate of a lawsuit between T.I. and Tiny Harris and MGA Entertainment over claims that the toymaker pilfered the likenesses of the OMG Girlz for its “L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G.” doll line.

“After a lengthy three weeks, we are relieved to have finally shared our story,” Tameka “Tiny” Harris told AllHipHop in an exclusive statement, signaling a desire for a just decision.

Since 2009, T.I. and Tiny have managed the girl group OMG Girlz, a venture spanning until 2015, with a brief reappearance in 2017.

T.I. and Tiny started the legal showdown after they saw the group’s likenesses in MGA’s “L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G.” dolls.

The couple’s efforts to address the issue with MGA through a cease-and-desist order in 2020 reportedly led to the company preemptively filing a lawsuit.

The Harris couple replied in legal filings asserting that the dolls’ hair, clothing, and names closely mirrored those of the OMG Girlz, arguing that this infringement justified a claim for nearly $100 million in damages.

In defending its stance, MGA claimed rightful possession of the doll line’s trademarks and imagery, a point emphasized throughout the trials.

The legal saga saw its first jury trial in January 2023, only to be thwarted by cultural appropriation claims, leading to a mistrial.

A second trial in May 2023 concluded with the jury favoring MGA.

However, procedural shifts necessitated by recent Supreme Court rulings called for a third trial.

On September 21, 2024, the latest legal engagement was sent to the hands of the jury, who must distill weeks of testimony and evidence into a singular verdict.

“The judge maintained impartiality, and we value the diligence the jury exhibited. With the case now entrusted to them, we believe they will deliver a verdict that is just and in favor of the OMG Girlz,” Tiny told to AllHipHop.