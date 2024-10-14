T.I. & Young Dro Interview Goes Sideways Following Drug Addiction Jokes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T.I. and Young Dro’s interview got awkward when a member of their entourage laughed at Dro’s past drug addiction.

T.I. prevented a fight from breaking out during his Breakfast Club interview on Monday (October 14). T.I. intervened when a member of his entourage laughed at Young Dro talking about drug addiction on the radio show.

“All these things happened,” Young Dro said. “The overdose. My daughter was on drugs. And career-wise, I wasn’t where I wanted to be.”

Young Dro reached his breaking point when a comedian named K Dubb kept giggling over the rapper’s addiction struggles.

“Aye, you finna get slapped,” Young Dro told K Dubb. “I mean, we cool, but I’ll slap the s### outcha ‘bout that … I’m just telling you.”

K Dubb responded, “You ain’t gon’ slap me now.”

Young Dro fired back, “Whatchu wanna do?”

T.I. sprang into action, calming down his longtime collaborator before focusing on K Dubb.

“Hey, listen,” T.I. said sternly, pointing at K Dubb. “Both of y’all. All y’all. Everybody came in the m########### with me. Aye, look, everybody came in the m########### with me. Aye, look, remember who you came in with. Remember what we doing here, man. C’mon, man. Aye, get this s### together, bruh.”

T.I.’s warning stopped the verbal spat from spiraling out of control. It also allowed Young Dro to continue discussing how he overcame his drug addiction.

“All these things happened to where it made me want to actually seek something better,” he said. “So, when I took myself to rehab out in L.A., did a couple months out there. And it was cool. I got back out and I was still tempted to live that kind of life. But I saw what was in front of me and I was like, ‘This is more valuable than what’s behind me.’”

T.I. is scheduled to perform at 96.1 The Beat’s Jingle Ball in Atlanta on December 19. He claims it will be his final live performance.