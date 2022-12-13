Ticketmaster Faces Trouble In Mexico Over Bad Bunny Ticket Debacle

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ticketmaster allegedly oversold tickets to Bad Bunny’s December 9 concert in Mexico, causing fans to be denied entry to the show.

Ticketmaster is under fire for allegedly overselling tickets to a Bad Bunny show in Mexico.

According to multiple reports, the Office of the Federal Prosecutor for the Consumer (PROFECO) in Mexico started an investigation after hundreds of fans were denied entry to Bad Bunny’s concert. PROFECO’s Ricardo Sheffield said Ticketmaster will pay a fine and may be hit with a lawsuit.

“They are going to have to pay it and additionally they are going to be fined,” Sheffield told Radio Formula. “And the proportion of the fine is to be determined the following week. It is a very serious situation, quite delicate.”

Ticketmaster denied overselling tickets to the Bad Bunny concert. The company blamed the show’s issues on an influx of counterfeit tickets..

“As has been reported, on Friday an unprecedented number of fake tickets were presented at the entrance of [Estadio Azteca], purchased outside our official channels,” Ticketmaster said. “In addition to causing confusion among entrance officials, this situation generated a malfunction in our system, which for moments at a time, couldn’t properly identify legitimate tickets. It’s important to underscore that there was no oversale of tickets.”

Sheffield raised doubts about Ticketmaster’s explanation. He suggested the company was trying to make an excuse for its own mishaps.

“Ticketmaster claimed they were counterfeit, but they were all issued by them,” Sheffield said in a radio interview.

Bad Bunny fans experienced trouble a month after Ticketmaster botched the rollout of Taylor Swift concert tickets. The company canceled the public sale for her shows due to overwhelming presale demand, resulting in fans filing a lawsuit and the Justice Department launching an investigation.