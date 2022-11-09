Tierra Whack Arrested After Getting Caught With Loaded Gun At Airport

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tierra Whack was arrested after a loaded gun was found in her bag at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Tierra Whack was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to her hometown airport on Tuesday (November 8).

According to multiple reports, Tierra Whack was arrested after officials discovered a loaded weapon inside her bag at the Philadelphia International Airport. Law enforcement sources told TMZ the gun had six live rounds in the magazine but none in the chamber.

Philadelphia’s local ABC affiliate noted Tierra Whack has a license to carry. TMZ’s sources suggested the 27-year-old rapper simply made a mistake and wasn’t trying to bring the weapon on a plane.

Tierra Whack hasn’t publicly commented on her arrest as of Wednesday (November 9). She was reportedly released from custody after being issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

The Interscope Records artist released her debut album Whack World in 2018. The project was notable for having a runtime of under 15 minutes. Each song clocked in at one minute or less. The album included a visual element with a short film/music video for the entire LP.

Tierra Whack hasn’t dropped an album since Whack World, but she’s stayed busy with a string of singles over the past few years. She also released three EPs in December 2021.