Tiffany Haddish Fawns Over “Beautiful” Jail In Beverly Hills

Tiffany Haddish shared a humorous recount of her elegant stay at Beverly Hills jail following a DUI arrest.

Tiffany Haddish recounted her peculiar yet positive experience inside a Beverly Hills jail following her DUI arrest in November 2023.

Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the 44-year-old actress narrated the events leading up to her detainment, which surprisingly began with a noble effort to serve Thanksgiving meals to the homeless.

Tiffany Haddish had been awake since 5 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day and spent her morning volunteering.

Following a family celebration, she intended to deliver leftover food to a friend who was in a bind due to a chef’s absence.

Jokingly reflecting on the situation, Tiffany Haddish said, “I’ve learned a valuable lesson. I should have sent it in an Uber or asked someone else to take it, but I wanted to deliver it myself because I saw an opportunity to talk business. I did have a drink, and I was very sleepy.”

Although the incident was serious, Haddish lightened the mood by discussing her lighthearted outlook on the arrest.

“I’m gonna tell you right now, if I ever commit a crime ever in life, I’m only doing it in Beverly Hills,” she quipped.

Tiffany Haddish confessed that the Beverly Hills police station was “the most beautiful police station I’ve ever been in in my life.”

Haddish, who hinted at prior encounters with jail in her younger years, humorously described her surprise at the Beverly Hills facilities.

“Oh, this is nice!” she remembered exclaiming, noting the impeccably clean cells, respectful officers, and even “sparkling water” from the sink.

Despite facing a serious charge of drunk driving for the second time in two years, Haddish turned the negative experience into a humorous tale.

“I’ve definitely learned something valuable from this experience,” she said.