Tiffany Haddish Is Looking For A Man On Dating Apps After Split With Common

Tiffany Haddish is looking for a man following her split from Common and she is on some popular dating apps!

Tiffany Haddish is getting back into the dating scene following her split from Common.

During her opener as guest-host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday, the “Girls Trip” actress joked that she uses every app available to try and “meet a man.”

“I’m getting back into the dating scene, which means I’m on the apps: Raya, Tinder, Postmates, Candy Crush, and that therapy app BetterHelp, OK,” Tiffany Haddish said. “Hey, you never know where you gonna meet a man, and if he’s a therapist, it might be helpful.”

Tiffany Haddish dated rapper/actor Common from mid-2020 to last November.

While the relationship ended on good terms, the 42-year-old insisted she now knows exactly what she wants.

“A man with a perfect credit score,” smiled Tiffany Haddish. “Now I don’t care how tall they are; how old they are; how much they weigh. The only number that matters to me that I care about comes from FICA (Federal Insurance Contributions Act) because credit scores show how responsible they are. I’m just saying I’m a lot to handle.”