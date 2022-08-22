Tiffany Haddish Is Dating Her Ass Off

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Actress Tiffany Haddish is back in the dating pool, after a high profile split from rap star Common. Read more!

Tiffany Haddish is enjoying getting back into the dating scene and meeting “potential suitors.”

During an interview for the September 2022 issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, the “Girls Trip” actress was asked whether she was dating again following her split from Common in November 2021 following a year-long relationship.

And while Tiffany is “queendom-building right now,” she also confirmed that she is looking for love.

“I have been dating my ass off. That’s one thing that’s been really great. I know all the fine restaurants now,” the 42-year-old shared. “I got a date coming up where I’m dining in the dark. You order your food before you go in, and you go in, and it’s dark, and the food is supposed to be really good because you can’t see.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Tiffany also insisted that she puts comfort first when she is going on a date.

“Put on something cute but not too fancy. Be ready for if you go dancing, some shoes that are cute but comfy. I don’t want to be complaining. I’ll wait until date three or four to be that date,” she explained. “I’ll do something uncomfortable and see how he handles my discomfort because you need to know that before you lay down with a man, unless he’s going to be the jump-off (casual hook-up).”