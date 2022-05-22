Tiffany Haddish Considering Explicit Coffee Table Book Of Unsolicited Pictures

Tiffany Haddish has vowed to block anyone who sends her “unsolicited” photos online.
During an interview for SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the “Girls Trip” actress revealed that she has changed her mind about receiving direct messages from fans.
“I mean guys, some guys, when they send things that are like, you know, intriguing, it’s cool. I don’t like when they send the D pics, that are unsolicited. If I don’t ask to see it,” Tiffany Haddish said. “Unsolicited dick pic, I’m cool. I’m not interested.”
“I’m gonna probably block you or mute you, you know?” Tiffany Haddish shared, before joking: “But I was thinking so many unsolicited dick pics come through, maybe I’ll start a coffee table book. I don’t know.’
Tiffany and host Andy went on to discuss why people feed the need to send rude photos to celebrities.
“They think like, ‘Well, let me just, you know, shot in the dark,’ and they think it’s their best attribute probably. I like to send pictures of me smiling. I think that’s my best attribute,” the 42-year-old continued.
Elsewhere, Tiffany Haddish revealed that her dating life hasn’t been going so well lately.
“What’s so funny is, I’ve been on six dates and, yeah, I’m probably not going on dates with any of those people again,” she said. “I met these guys like through friends. One guy I’ve been talking to, I met him through his daughter, that I would (see), we’ll see how that goes.”