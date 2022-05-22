Tiffany Haddish Considering Explicit Coffee Table Book Of Unsolicited Pictures

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tiffany, Haddish is sick of receiving unsolicited dirty pictures from men, and she may do something about it. Read more!

Tiffany Haddish has vowed to block anyone who sends her “unsolicited” photos online.

During an interview for SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the “Girls Trip” actress revealed that she has changed her mind about receiving direct messages from fans.

“I mean guys, some guys, when they send things that are like, you know, intriguing, it’s cool. I don’t like when they send the D pics, that are unsolicited. If I don’t ask to see it,” Tiffany Haddish said. “Unsolicited dick pic, I’m cool. I’m not interested.”

“I’m gonna probably block you or mute you, you know?” Tiffany Haddish shared, before joking: “But I was thinking so many unsolicited dick pics come through, maybe I’ll start a coffee table book. I don’t know.’

Tiffany and host Andy went on to discuss why people feed the need to send rude photos to celebrities.

“They think like, ‘Well, let me just, you know, shot in the dark,’ and they think it’s their best attribute probably. I like to send pictures of me smiling. I think that’s my best attribute,” the 42-year-old continued.

Elsewhere, Tiffany Haddish revealed that her dating life hasn’t been going so well lately.

“What’s so funny is, I’ve been on six dates and, yeah, I’m probably not going on dates with any of those people again,” she said. “I met these guys like through friends. One guy I’ve been talking to, I met him through his daughter, that I would (see), we’ll see how that goes.”