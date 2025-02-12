Tiffany Haddish Hits The Runway After Crashing Monse’s Last Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tiffany Haddish dazzled at New York Fashion Week, making her official runway debut with Monse while revealing her fashion pet peeve—corsets.

Tiffany Haddish strutted onto the runway at New York Fashion Week with confidence, marking a high-fashion milestone just months after turning the spotlight on herself with an impromptu catwalk moment.

The “Girls Trip” actress officially hit the Monse Fall/Winter 2025 runway Sunday in an all-black ensemble, embracing the bold aesthetics of the New York-based luxury label.

But while she commanded the stage in style, there’s one fashion staple she’d rather leave behind—corsets.

“I hate wearing corsets, but they do make you look nice,” Haddish said in an interview with InStyle backstage. “But I hate the lines it leaves in your flesh. So that’s a ick for me. I don’t wanna take it off and still look like I’m wearing the corset.”

The 45-year-old comedic star made her presence felt at the Monse show, serving up both glamour and humor while getting her hair and makeup perfected behind the scenes.

When asked for a beauty tip she swears by, Haddish kept it practical: “Wash your body… (the) first part of beauty is good hygiene, okay?”

Haddish’s runway debut came just months after she turned heads at Monse’s previous event in September 2024—this time, not by invitation, but on a dare.

Seated front-row in a green suit, she was egged on by socialites Kathy Hilton and her daughters, Paris and Nicky Hilton, to take an unscripted stroll down the catwalk.

The move sparked online debate, with some criticizing the impromptu walk, but Monse’s creative directors, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, publicly defended Haddish and Hilton.

“At Monse, Tiffany Haddish and Kathy Hilton are family, and the best sign of love and support is showing that we all were having fun by joining in on the show,” Garcia said at the time. “We are very lucky to have friends like them, and hope they open and close our show next season.”