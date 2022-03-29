Tiffany Haddish had a slick reply lined up for a reporter who made us not comment about her outfit at an Oscar’s party. Read more!

Tiffany Haddish has called out a reporter over a comment she made about her outfit for an Oscars party.

The “Girls Trip” actress wore a custom-made Dolce & Gabbana emerald green gown with a satin bustier to the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday night and later changed into a lime green number with a beaded bodice.

While walking the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Tiffany was asked by an Entertainment Tonight journalist about her “little costume change.”

“I’m not wearing a costume, I’m wearing Dolce & Gabbana. It’s called an evening gown, darling,” Tiffany Haddish quipped. “No one’s paying me. I paid for this. This is custom. Thank you. This is not an acting gig, this is my life. This is what fame look like. This what success look like. This what money look like.”

However, Tiffany also noted that she was looking forward to kicking her high heels off.

“I’m uncomfortable, but I look good,” Tiffany Haddish laughed.